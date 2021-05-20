Senator Darius Brown will no longer preside over the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola removed Brown as chair of the committee Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in a restaurant.
“I shared with Senator Brown that, effective immediately, I would be removing him from his chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee," said Sokola. "I believe this step is necessary to allow the committee to continue its critical work without distraction.”
State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay will now preside over the Senate Judiciary Committee going forward.
Brown, a Democrat representing Wilmington, faces charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct following the incident inside Taverna in Brandywine Hundred on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
At that time, police said Brown, 39, punched a 44-year-old woman across the side of the face and threw a water glass, causing it to break, following an argument over a social media post.
Police said the woman who he hit suffered redness, but did not require medical attention.
Brown left the restaurant before police arrived, but turned himself in Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He has not returned WDEL's request for comment.