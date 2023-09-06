Bruce Springsteen has cancelled another round of local concerts, as he continues to deal with health issues.
Springsteen announced on social media Wednesday night that his eight remaining September shows, including Saturday's scheduled concert at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, will be postponed as he's dealing with peptic ulcer disease.
According to Penn Medicine, a peptic ulcer is a sore in the lining of the stomach or intestine.
It often leads to pain in the upper abdomen, usually peaking 1-3 hours after a meal.
Other symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, bloody stools, heartburn, and fatigue.
They often can return if untreated.
Springsteen issued the following statement in announcing the postponements.
"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."
Springsteen's cancelled shows are:
- September 7 - Syracuse, New York
- September 9 - Baltimore, Maryland
- September 12/14 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- September 16 - Uncasville, Connecticut
- September 19 - Albany, New York
- September 21 - Columbus, Ohio
- September 29 - Washington, D.C. (rescheduled from August 28)
Springsteen cancelled his shows on August 16 and 18 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, later announcing they'll take place on August 21 and 23, 2024.
After missing the Philadelphia dates, Springsteen did make his scheduled events in Foxboro, Massachusetts and East Rutherford, New Jersey before pulling the blog on the remaining part of his U.S. Tour.
"The Boss" is set to do eight Canadian shows in November before a West Coast swing from November 30-Devcember 12 in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.