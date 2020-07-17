Temperatures will feel like the triple digits by Sunday as an intense heat wave is expected to grip the region with dangerous conditions.
A First Alert for intense heat will be in effect Saturday through at least Tuesday for all Philadelphia region neighborhoods except for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches. Expect dangerous heat and poor air quality.
Temps could feel up to 106 degrees or warmer during the First Alert.
High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected in the mid to upper 90s with humidity making it feel near 100 Saturday, up to 103 degrees Sunday and up to around 106 degrees (or hotter) on Monday.
The heat will be especially intense in Wilmington and Philadelphia and other urban areas, where with temps not really dropping out of the 80s overnight, the urban heat island effect (where concrete, asphalt and buildings remain hotter) can be really rough on the body.
It will feel above 100 for at least three-straight days.
Be sure to stay inside a safe place in air conditioning and open windows and use fans if you don't have A/C in your home. Also you will need to hydrate with water.
With the coronavirus pandemic, people who do seek relief at pools, beaches or other public places are encouraged to practice social distancing and could be required to wear masks when not in the water.
The intense heat comes after high temps on Friday are expected to be around 90 with rising humidity with a chance for hit-or-miss storms that could bring heavy downpours throughout the day. By Saturday morning you will be waking up to temps in the 80s.
With all of the humidity, don’t expect a lot of relief Tuesday. A degree or two won’t make a difference with how it feels. Still will be miserable heat feeling over 100 degrees.
Any relief would be from isolated strong to severe storms, but not everywhere gets one. Real relief looks like late next week.