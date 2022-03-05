The unofficial winner of the special election held for a temporary seat in Delaware's 4th Representative District has been declared as former Wilmington Councilman Bud Freel.
At an almost 2-to-1 ratio, Bud Freel outpaced Ted Kittila 2,210 to 1,015, according to unofficial results filed by the Delaware Department of Elections Saturday evening just before 9:30 a.m.
"Obviously I feel very good about the results," Freel told WDEL Saturday evening, March 5, 2022, after election results were posted. "We put together a team in a very short period of time. I ran a very good campaign, a very positive campaign. We focused on some of the principles of the Democratic Party and some of my accomplishments as a city council member. I'm just happy that resonated with the voters and we got the results we did."
It wasn't just Freel who was excited, but Democratic Party leadership, who faced some concerns in the special election after the 4th District seat was suddenly vacated by the embattled Gerald Brady, who resigned mid-term mid allegations of racism and charged of shoplifting, attributing his resignation to PTSD.
"We're feeling pretty good, I mean, we can't take anything for granted and this is one of those races where it's easy to look at the forecast and thing that it looks like it could be decisive, but we've got to go out and actually make sure," said Travis Williams, Executive Director of the state Democratic Party.
Freel, for his part, is just looking to get caught up on the legislative happenings of the day and support his party as best he can.
"This wasn't something I went looking for," Freel said. "I was approached and asked to run, and I did. I'm just anxious to go down to Dover and get up to speed on legislation that's pending that could be coming up for a vote, some even this week. My main focus right now will be to listen and to educate myself on current issues."
Freel will give up his seat in eight months, when redistricting goes into effect in November, moving the 4th District to Sussex County.