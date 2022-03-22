State and city leaders joined with the administration of Delaware Technical and Community College (DelTech) on Monday to cut the ribbon on a renovated space dedicated to a longtime state lawmaker.
On March 21, 2022, Delaware Tech President Mark Brainard said the $25 million rehabilitation of the east building at the George campus in Wilmington covers everything from the ground up.
"We basically did everything from the roof and the mechanical and HVAC systems, to addressing the water leeching in from the groundwater around Shipley and 4th streets," said Brainard.
Originally built in the early 1970s, Brainard said they also added modern technical amenities.
"It's everything from health and safety issues to enhancing the student experience to make sure that they have high quality learning in the labs and classrooms," said Brainard.
They also created a one-stop Student Success Center.
"Where students can come and just get everything they need from financial aid, admissions, advisement help, veterans center," said Brainard.
That location will be known as the McDowell Center, named after retired state Senator Harris McDowell.
"He spent over 40 years in the state Senate and really was the primary champion for Delaware Tech and Community College in the Delaware legislature," said Brainard.
It was McDowell's Senate Bill 50, passed in 2019, which created a community college infrastructure fund to help pay for renovation projects.
Brainard said estimates, at the time, were that DelTech had about $90 million dollars in deferred maintenance issues across all of its campuses.