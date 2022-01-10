After a warm fall and start to winter, Delawareans are expected to face their coldest day in nearly three years on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is predicting Wilmington will only reach 24 degrees on January 11, 2022, which would make it the coldest high temperature in Delaware's largest city since back-to-back 19 degree days on January 31 and February 1, 2019.
Wilmington only stayed below freezing for the entire day three times in the winter of 2020-21.
Adding to the misery will be projected 20-25 mph wind guests, which could keep wind chills in the single digits until about lunchtime, and never above 18 degrees all day.
The cold is not expected to last, as highs are supposed to bounce back into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, before another cool down later in the week.
A serious of Alberta Clippers are expected to cut south of Delaware, but there is at least a chance of snow showers on Saturday night, otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies are being forecast for most of the week in Wilmington, according to the NWS.