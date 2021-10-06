After five decades in public education, Governor John Carney's office announced Wednesday Dr. Susan Bunting would be stepping down from her position as Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education.
There has not been a named successor for the position yet. Additionally, Bunting has not announced plans for her future.
“Dr. Bunting is respected across our state, and no one was better suited to lead the Department of Education over these past five years,” said Carney. “Susan has spent a lifetime dedicated to public education in Delaware, and the people of our state have been lucky to have her at the helm. No one has made a bigger impact than Susan on preparing the next generation of Delaware educators and helping them grow into effective teacher-leaders."
Bunting, confirmed to the position in 2017, spent the previous four decades in the Indian River School District. Beginning there as a language arts teacher in 1977, she became Superintendent in 2006--including a win as Superintendent of the Year during her tenure--and remained there until 2017.
While holding the position as Secretary, Bunting oversaw the creation and expansion of Opportunity Funding, and during the COVID-19 pandemic guided the state's efforts to vaccinate educators and child care providers while aiding in districts' efforts to continue education throughout.
"Most importantly, I want to thank Susan for her tireless dedication to Delaware’s students, especially those most in need," Carney said. "Her public service and dedication to the success of all Delaware children is unmatched.”