Milford Police are investigating a three vehicle accident that injured more than a dozen students from the Milford School District Thursday morning, October 7, 2021.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of SE Front Street and Rehoboth Boulevard.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicated one of the vehicles pulled out in front of the bus.
Thirteen elementary school students were taken to Kent General, Bayhealth Sussex, and Beebe hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
One adult was also taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
The students were from two different schools.