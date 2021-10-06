A bus driver who crashed into three parked cars and a pole Monday fell asleep as he pulled into the Newark Charter School parking lot, leading to the accident, city authorities announced Wednesday.
Newark Police said their investigation revealed the 36-year-old operator of the buss--occupied by 37 elementary and middle school students at the time of the crash--fell asleep at the wheel of the bus just before the crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. on October 5, 2021.
Authorities said they did not believe impairment or speed played a role in the crash.
A school nurse was on the scene providing aid to a total of 18 students who suffered minor injuries in the crash. None required transportation to a hospital for treatment. Parents were notified of the incident.
The driver was uninjured, but charges against the driver were pending, authorities said Wednesday.