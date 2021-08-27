New Castle County paramedics, rescue crews, and Delaware State troopers responded to a string of serious accidents on area roadways over a two hour span on Thursday afternoon, August 26, 2021.
The first crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 7 at Church Road.
An SUV hit a construction trailer being towed by a pick up truck.
The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage before being flown to Christiana Hospital by a Delaware State Police helicopter. There's no word on their condition.
Just a few minutes later, a multi-vehicle crash on I-495 at Terminal Avenue sent several people to the hospital, including two with serious injuries according to medics.
Then just after 4 p.m. northbound Route 1 was closed in the area of Drawyer Creek with a rollover crash in which a truck was leaking diesel fuel.
No serious injuries were reported in that incident.
Then just before 4:30 p.m. a bicyclist was hit and dragged by a tractor trailer cab at Marl Pit Road and Cedar Lane Road.
Paramedics said a 59-year old man suffered leg injuries and road rash and was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating all four crashes.