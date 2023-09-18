New Castle County Police said its officers dealt with a pair of issues Sunday morning, September 17, 2023, on Barley Mill Road in the area of President Biden's house.
The first incident happened around 8 a.m. when police said an officer manning a checkpoint saw a car stall in the roadway. Two people, both wearing ski masks got out and started pushing the car to restart it, then took off before the officer and a U.S. Secret Service agent could get to it.
About 45 minutes later police received a call about an attempted vehicle break-in at Brandywine Springs Park involving the previous two suspects.
This time a K-9 unit tracked them down and they were arrested.
The suspects are a 17-year old from Wilmington and a 14-year old from Philadelphia.
Around noon, New Castle County Police and the Secret Service monitored the movements of a man on Barley Mill Road who was protesting against President Biden.
A White House pool reporter noted the man was carrying a protest sign and what appeared to be a holstered gun. Delaware is an open carry state.
U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek said, "The individual expressing his constitutional rights had no impact on any of the Secret Service’s protectees' movements."