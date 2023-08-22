New Castle County paramedics dealt with no less than three serious crashes on Monday, August 21, 2023, starting at 6 a.m.
Medics say the first wreck occurred on I-495 southbound north of Edgemoor when a pick up truck ran off the road and into a wooded area next to Governor Printz Boulevard and caught fire.
The driver was able to escape the flames with the assistance of a passing truck driver and a Delaware State Trooper.
Medics say the 30-year old man was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Just before 5:30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash happened on Foulk Road near the entrance to Graylyn Crest.
A 17-year-old young woman had to be airlifted to Christiana Hospital in serious condition, while the 25-year-old driver of a delivery vehicle was sent to Wilmington Hospital in stable condition.
And then around 11 p.m. medics say a 40-year old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on New Castle Avenue in the area of Revis Avenue.
The man was briefly trapped underneath the vehicle and then taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating all three incidents.