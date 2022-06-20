A series of significant incidents on Monday morning, June 20, 2022, within about 75 minutes of each other, had firefighters, police, and paramedics in New Castle County scrambling from call to call.
Just before 10:30 a.m. a crash was reported on I-495 near Bellefonte that involved a rolled over box truck.
No serious injuries were reported but the road was shut down for more than an hour leading to signifiant traffic delays north of Wilmington.
Less than fifteen minutes later a working house fire was reported on Old Baltimore Pike in the area of Battle Drive.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a single story home.
Aetna fire officials said hoarding conditions hampered their efforts in fighting the flames. One person was checked on scene by EMTs, and the Red Cross was called for three adults and three children who were displaced.
Fifteen minutes after that alarm came in, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Harvey Road at I-95. The victim's injuries did not appear life-threatening.
Finally at 11:45 a.m. crews were called to Caravel East for a reported vehicle fire.
New Castle County paramedics said a 56-year old man was burned in the incident and was airlifted to Crozer Hospital in Chester, Pennsylvania, in serious but stable condition.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the house fire. The vehicle fire is under investigation by New Castle County police, while the two crashes are being worked by Delaware State troopers.