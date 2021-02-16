Fire investigators in the City of Wilmington are searching for the causes of a pair of blazes on consecutive days.

The first fire was Sunday afternoon, February 14, 2021, in the 2500 block of West 4th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters were told by a resident the fire was in the basement of the dwelling.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes.

Then on Monday afternoon, February 15, 2021, a fire was reported in a house in the 400 block of West 21st Street.

That fire spread to an adjoining structure before being extinguished in about half-an-hour.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.