Fire investigators in the City of Wilmington are searching for the causes of a pair of blazes on consecutive days.
The first fire was Sunday afternoon, February 14, 2021, in the 2500 block of West 4th Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters were told by a resident the fire was in the basement of the dwelling.
The fire was under control in about 45 minutes.
Then on Monday afternoon, February 15, 2021, a fire was reported in a house in the 400 block of West 21st Street.
That fire spread to an adjoining structure before being extinguished in about half-an-hour.
No injuries were reported in either incident.