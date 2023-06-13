New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is proposing some changes in the Executive Cabinet for his next year-and-a-half in office.
Meyer has nominated Economic Development Director Charuni Patibanda to become General Manager of the Department of Land Use. Christopher C.J. Bell would become Director of Economic Development. Bell is currently Manager of Special Projects
New Castle County Council is being asked to approve Patibanda's nomination to facilitate these changes, which would take effect July 1st. Current Land Use General Manager Rich Hall would move into the newly-created position of heading NCC 2050, New Castle County's newly-approved Comprehensive Plan.
“We continue to be fortunate to have the services of Rich Hall,” Meyer said. "Rich redefined our planning processes and how we plan and manage growth in New Castle County. We continue to be thankful for his hard work and determination in leading with intelligence and conviction. We look forward to his continued efforts implementing what has been his passion project, the New Castle County Comprehensive Plan.”
“Rich Hall did an incredible job in the outreach and creation of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan,” Patibanda said. “I am honored to follow in his footsteps to lead this department which is focused on smart growth and sustainability to benefit all New Castle County residents now and well into the future.”