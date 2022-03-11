The Caesar Rodney School District Board of Education announced Friday they has selected their 11th superintendent, the current Deputy Secretary for the Delaware Department of Education Dr. Christine Alois. It will be the first time a woman will hold the position, officials said.
"Dr. Alois was clearly the best candidate for the next superintendent of the Caesar Rodney School District," said School Board President Mike Marasco. "Her experience in previous positions from the classroom to administration, and her state-level involvement in the educational process, show she has the temperament and the drive to lead. The Board and I are excited to see where Christine takes the district in the coming years."
In a release, the district detailed Alois' background. Before holding her current position in the DDOE, Alois had served the Caesar Rodney District for 24 years. She served as one of the original "latch key" teachers beginning in July 1994, before moving up to a classroom teaching position for 5th and 7th grades.
She served as an English Language Arts teacher for several years before becoming the assistant principal at Stokes Elementary School. In 2009, she was elevated to the Supervisor of Instruction before leaving for the DDOE in 2015.
“Caesar Rodney is my home. My son graduated from the district. I spent 24 years in its classrooms and administrative offices, and I am honored to now have the opportunity to lead the district," said Alois. "CR has a talented and passionate staff, adults who come to work each day excited to meet students’ academic as well as social, emotional and behavioral health needs. I can’t wait to rejoin this team, and work together to support our students, families and Rider community."
Alois has an undergraduate degree from Penn State, a masters from Wesley, and a doctorate from the University of Delaware.