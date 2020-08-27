Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.