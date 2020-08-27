Café Riviera's nearly 40-year run at the Concord Mall is expected to end this fall.
Owner Michael J. Tumolo wrote a letter on the company's Facebook page Thursday announcing they would have their final day on October 25, 2020, after they could not reach an agreement with Naamdar Realty, which bought the mall from Allied Properties earlier this year.
"This was certainly not an easy decision to make, but when the new mall ownership made it clear they were not interested in working with a life-long tenant, the decision to part ways was made for us."
A Farewell to Our Dear Friends, Neighbors and Family, Thank you for sharing in our journey. Gratefully, Michael J. Tumolo and the Café Riviera FamilyPosted by Café Riviera Delaware on Thursday, August 27, 2020
Café Riviera offered pizzas by the slice and was popular for their 18" jumbo pizza, plus a catering option.
As for what's next for the owners, they left that open-ended.
"While it's bittersweet as we look forward to our next exciting chapter, we'll never forget the joy and privilege of having you as our guest."