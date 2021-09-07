A 20-year-old California man was charged with pistol-whipping a 33-year-old victim about the head during an argument near Dover, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, Michael Straker, of North Hollywood, was arguing with a man in the 300 block of Carlisle Drive around 5:20 p.m. on Monday September 6, 2021, when he pulled out a gun and struck the man in the side of the head.
Straker fled before troopers arrived, authorities said, but was located walking along Carlisle Drive and taken into custody without incident. A canvas of the area led to the location of gun in a wooded area behind a residence.
Police charged Straker with the felonies aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, as well as offensive touching. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $11,500 secured bond