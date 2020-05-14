A California woman was charged with slashing a man with a knife at a motel in Newark when he asked her to leave, city authorities said Thursday.
According to Newark Police, Saline Chandler, 26, of San Jose, cut an acquaintance on the arm around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in a room at the Baymont Inn at 630 South College Avenue.
Police said an argument ensued when the victim asked Chandler to leave, and it escalated to her cutting him. He declined medical attention. A search turned up a knife, marijuana, and paraphernalia, according to authorities.
Chandler was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, second-degree assault, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released after posting $5,500 secured bond.