Delaware's hospitals are facing a blood emergency.
"Similar to our colleagues across the nation, we had to issue an emergency appeal for blood donors," said the Blood Bank of Delmarva's Tony Prado. "About a week ago, give or take a few days, the American Red Cross, America's Blood Centers and the American Association of Blood Banks issued a joint statement asking the public to give blood, because the supplies were low. Well, it's the same here in Delmarva."
Supplies for the 19 hospitals supplied by the Blood Bank of Delmarva are at critical levels, and as those numbers decrease, officials are asking anyone who can to provide when they can. Some types are below even a full day's supply, and the greatest shortages are as follows:
|Blood Type
|Current Supply
|O+
|0.7 days worth
|O- (universal donor)
|1.9 days worth
|A+
|4.2 days worth
Prado says they try to keep a seven-day supply on hand in case of emergency, but because the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down college campuses and high schools--which account for 25% of blood donations in a year--the organization has had difficulties filling in those holes.
"These things happen periodically, where the blood supply gets to precarious levels," he said. "Imagine if you heard that you had a 0.7 day supply of bread, milk, and eggs [at the store, for everybody]. I mean, there would be panic. We're not trying to cause alarm, but when they get to this level, we'd ask the public for help, and hopefully they will respond--and usually they do."
The blood bank needs 350 to 380 people to donate every day to hit those reserve levels, which they haven't been seeing. Individuals can donate blood every 56 days, for a maximum of five to six times a year. Prado said if everyone eligible to give blood did so twice a year, they would sail through the year with plenty of supply.
"We know people's time is precious, but I would just say to everyone that, if you're walking around, you're perfectly healthy, and haven't given blood, please think about doing so," Prado said. "Maybe you haven't seen us in a while, you've been here before and you're a so-called lapsed donor, come and see us. It's a powerful way to give back to your community."
All COVID-19 safety protocols are followed at donation sites, and a donor's eligibility is unaffected by being either vaccinated or previously having been diagnosed with COVID-19, as long as they aren't currently sick. It would still be possible to donate blood, double red cells, platelets, and plasma.
Those who can help restock the reserves can head to DelmarvaBlood.org or call 1.888.8BLOOD8 (825-6638) to find an appointment close to them.