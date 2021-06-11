The Delaware Center for Justice (DCJ), and some members of Wilmington City Council, are urging the Delaware General Assembly to pass police reform legislation prior to the end of the current session.
At a news conference in Wilmington on Friday, June 11, 2021, 7th District Wilmington City Councilman Chris Johnson said the clock is ticking.
"We are running out of time," said Johnson. "This has to happen. It should have happened years ago, but enough is enough, we finally need action. We are taking our action, our energy, and our organization to Dover."
The specific measures are Senate Bills 147, 148, and 149, the latter of which deals with the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights.
1st District City Councilwoman Linda Gray said an investigation of the police should be no different than an investigation by the police.
"We want information that everyone is allowed to have when they are arrested, or there is an incident, and they are private citizens," said Gray. "We want that from the police. By doing that, having the transparency and accountability, I think that will vet out the bad apples."
Lakecia Nix, the sister of Lymond Moses, and Amanda Spence, Moses' widow, also called for the legislation to be approved.
Moses was shot and killed in January of 2021 by New Castle County police officers.
This event was scheduled for last week but was postponed in the wake of the shooting of three Wilmington police officers on June 2, 2021.
Sean Dwyer, Director of Communications and Engagement for DCJ, called that shooting tragic, and admitted it could affect the debate in Dover on police reform.
"Asking for police reform is not in and of itself an anti-police thing to do," said Dwyer. "We're not fostering a culture of anti-police, we're not pitting ourselves against them. That's a false narrative. But certainly yes it's certainly going to give people pause when they consider that."
DCJ Policy Coordinator Kailyn Richards said the time is now for these measures to pass.
"And if we do not act now, I am afraid history will only repeat itself," said Richards. "I challenge you all to decide, what side of history do you want to be on."