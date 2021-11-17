State Senator Darius Brown, who's facing criminal charges, will now be the subject of an ethics investigation, following what some have called a "disturbing pattern of behavior toward women."
Senator Majority Whip Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman (D-Wilmington), who chairs the six-person, bi-partisan Senate Rules & Ethics Committee, announced Wednesday that she will start the process in the coming weeks regardless of the outcome of Brown's criminal trial.
Brown, a Democrat from Wilmington, heads to trial on Dec. 1, 2021, on misdemeanor charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct after police said he punched a woman and shattered a water glass in a Brandywine Hundred restaurant.
"I intend to monitor those proceedings closely. Whether or not Senator Brown is found guilty, I believe our committee should review the facts of that case and other accusations of abusive behavior that may not have risen to the level of criminal conduct," said Lockman in a prepared statement.
But the step to convene the ethics investigation comes after Brown got into a verbal argument with another state lawmaker, wherein he yelled profanities in the face of state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown at a criminal justice bill signing last week. Several witnesses were present for the altercation.
"He was aggressively rude toward me and stood in very close proximity, angrily yelling profanities in my face," said Minor-Brown in a statement. "The entire encounter was extremely unnerving and unsettling, enough so that I felt compelled to speak up...he has displayed a disturbing pattern of behavior toward women, and this is just the latest example."
That "conduct unbecoming of an elected official" as state Sen. President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) called it, got Brown booted from the Bond Bill Committee, which crafts the state budget. It's the second committee from which Brown has been removed.
"Verbal abuse is abuse, full stop, and it cannot go unpunished," said Sokola.
Immediately following his arrest, Brown was stripped of his chairmanship over the Senate Judiciary Committee. Eventually, he was removed from the committee as a whole.
"I plan to convene the Senate Rules & Ethics Committee in the weeks ahead to adopt the procedures for investigating these matters and making whatever recommendations the Committee deems appropriate to the full Delaware State Senate," Lockman said.
The ethics investigation comes after several calls from various groups, including the Republican Senate Caucus, the Delaware Young Republicans, and the Women's Defense Coalition. State Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) and state House Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek), are among those who've individually called for an ethics investigation.
"I’m sick of seeing my colleagues pontificate about legislators from other states or the national scene about this type of behavior then go radio silent in their own state where we swore an oath," Smith said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "I’d like to see them use the same energy they are using against the state auditor against a member of their own chamber. I’d do it if the House rules allowed for it, but they don’t. It needs to start with a member of the Senate. So, which Senator is going to do it? Who is going to match their words with their actions?"
“This pattern of violent behavior towards women, including the allegations of domestic abuse reported in May, must not be tolerated. The Delaware Democrat Party has done nothing. Senate leadership has merely given Senator Brown a couple slaps on the wrist. Removal from committees has, apparently, only emboldened this behavior as he knows nothing serious will occur," Lawson said in a statement.
Brown has not responded to repeated requests for comment since May.