A 59-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when his SUV slammed into a tree near Dover.
Alan Keesser of Camden was driving his Toyota Highlander eastbound on White Oak Road near Bayside Drive around 8:20 a.m. when the vehicle drifted into the westbound lane and then off the road and into a ditch before hitting the tree, Delaware State Police said.
After the impact, the SUV rolled onto its roof, ending up partly in the westbound lane.
Keesser was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
White Oak Road was closed between Bayside Drive and Long Point Road for about three-and-a-half hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Master Corporal Booth with the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.698.8451.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.