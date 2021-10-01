A Camden-Wyoming man, who threw a flame bottle onto the roof of an apartment building, has been sentenced to five years behind bars.
According to Dover Police, Benjamin Glanden, 36, threw a flaming bottle onto the roof of a Liberty Court Apartments building around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, resulting in damage to the roof, siding, and gutters.
Surveillance video from the scene showed Glanden walking up to Apartment Building C, lighting a bottle which contained gasoline and a paper towel, and throwing the bottle onto the building’s roof. At the time Glanden threw the lighted bottle on its roof, Building C was occupied by eight adults and 10 children.
Police also said they located gas meters damaged by Glanden using a sledgehammer, and a golf cart previously reported stolen from Bayhealth damaged and disabled nearby.
At sentencing, Chief Judge Colm Connolly noted the seriousness of Glanden's "reckless" behavior and the tragic consequences that could have resulted from his actions.
"Defendant’s grossly irresponsible behavior jeopardized the safety of innocent apartment dwellers. But for timely reporting to law enforcement, defendant’s fire setting could quickly have led to substantial property damage with potentially deadly consequences," said U.S. Attorney David Weiss in a prepared statement.
“The defendant’s reckless disregard for human life could have easily resulted in tragedy,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones. “We are grateful for the public’s quick reporting and fast response by our Dover law enforcement and fire service partners that prevented that tragedy from happening.