Delaware State Police have charged a Camden-Wyoming man with drug and gun offenses after a traffic stop on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Officers initiated the vehicle stop after they say they witnessed a Jeep run a red light on Sorghum Mill Road.
Officials said the troopers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and initiated an investigation.
In addition to a handgun and drugs, officers say they found over 100-thousand dollars in suspected drug proceeds.
22-year old Samuel Schuman faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)
- Failure to Stop at a Red Light
Police say Schuman was arraigned at JP Court #2 and issued an $86,200 cash bond.