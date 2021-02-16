Samuel T. Schuman

Samuel T. Schuman

 Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police have charged a Camden-Wyoming man with drug and gun offenses after a traffic stop on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Officers initiated the vehicle stop after they say they witnessed a Jeep run a red light on Sorghum Mill Road.

Officials said the troopers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

In addition to a handgun and drugs, officers say they found over 100-thousand dollars in suspected drug proceeds.

22-year old Samuel Schuman faces the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
  • Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)
  • Failure to Stop at a Red Light

Police say Schuman was arraigned at JP Court #2 and issued an $86,200 cash bond.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.