Can a HEPA filter or other device in your house kill the coronavirus? An expert on air filtration systems says the answer is a definite "maybe."
A UV-C light in your house's air handler will kill most bacteria and viruses, and that's probably true for COVID-19, said Steve Mores with Dynamic Air Quality Solutions.
"As long as you have enough microwatts of power to do it--you can have (a) UV-C light, and (have it) not be enough power," said Mores.
The light has to be installed correctly.
"We put it on the return side (of the air handler)--the air is slower there. We have more contact time--we have to contact (the air) as long as we can," said Mores.
Mores says you should never get near a UV-C light--it can burn your skin and eyes, and is known to cause cancer.
As far as HEPA filters are concerned, the ones in your local hardware store can probably catch particles down to a size of 20 microns, which is much bigger than coronavirus--that's between 1 and 2 tenths of a micron in size.