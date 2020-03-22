In a sign that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games could be in trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada announced Sunday night they will not participate in any Olympics competition this year, if they are held.
The Canadian Olympic Committee called for the International Olympic Committee to postpone the games for one year in a press release, offering support for any logical changes it would cause to Japan.
"This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow."
USA Swimming & USA Track & Field are among the American-based sports who have also pushed for the IOC to postpone the games.
The Olympics have only been cancelled three times: 1916 for World War I, and 1940 & 1944 for World War II.
They are currently scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9.