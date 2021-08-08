Canal Little League's bats couldn't get going in a 3-0 loss to the New Jersey champions in the opening game of the 2021 Little League Mid-Atlantic regional Sunday morning.
Matthew Rice, Chase Lednum, and Laim Fresconi had the three hits for the Canal offense, who struggled with 10 strikeouts against a dominating performance from New Jersey's Cole Garrison.
The loss immediately sends Canal into the loser's bracket beginning on Tuesday, a level they still would have been sent to had they won Sunday and then lost on Monday.
They will need to win games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday in order to reach the regional championship game, where both teams will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.
The next game is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. against either New York, or the loser of Sunday's Pennsylvania vs. Washington D.C. game. It will be available on the ESPN+ streaming service.