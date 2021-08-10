Brody Fleming, Aiden Collie, and Jacob Trala combined on a three-hitter as Canal stayed alive in the Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional with a 7-0 victory over the New York state champions.
Playing the first of three loser's bracket games they would have to win to reach the regional final that guarantees a trip to the Little League World Series later this month, patience proved vital in a crucial 6-run 3rd inning.
Julian Onley, Chase Lednum, and Liam Fresconi loaded the bases with walks, before Felix Luloff's at-bat gave Delaware the lead for good.
Onley scored on a wild pitch, before Luloff's groundball couldn't be played by New York, driving in Lednum as Luloff was safe on an error.
Logan Waynick then doubled to left field, bringing home Fresconi for a 3-0 advantage.
Matthew Rice followed by taking a 2-2 pitch to center for a 2-run double, and Carter Schurmann completed the big inning with an RBI single to make it 6-0.
Schurmann would tack on a sacrifice fly in the 6th to get to the final score.
It benefitted Fleming on the mound, who allowed just two hits in four innings. Aiden Collie retired all five batters he faced, with three strikeouts, before Jake Trala recorded the final out.
Rice went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs as Delaware advances to face the winner of Tuesday's second loser's bracket game between Washington, DC and Maryland.
That game is Wednesday at 1 p.m., and will be shown on the ESPN+ streaming service.