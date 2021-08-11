Aiden Collie's 5th inning grand slam sparked a late-game offensive explosion as Canal defeated Washington D.C. 14-1 to get within one win of the Little League World Series.
The Delaware and D.C. champions were scoreless after four innings, but Canal got the bats going quickly in the fourth.
Brody Fleming and Logan Waynick started with singles, before Matt Rice walked to lead the bases.
The brought up Collie, who took a high pitch over the right-centerfield wall for the grand slam.
Fenix Luloff added to the attack with a two-run double later in the inning, making it a 6-0 Delaware lead.
After Carter Schurman worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 5th, Delaware's offense went right back to work.
An eight-run assault followed, starting with Liam Fresconi's RBI single.
Will Caldwell and Julian Onley followed with RBI doubles, before Luloff brought in another run with an infield single.
Rice then smacked a 2-run double to center to make it 12-1, before Collie drove in his 5th and 6th runs of the game with a triple to right to finish off the scoring.
Nine different Canal players scored runs in the victory.
It backed up Schurman's five innings of work on the mound. He allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out 8. Tristin Marley struck out the side in the 6th to finish off the game.
Canal advances to the loser's bracket championship game on Friday night at 7 p.m. against the loser of Thursday's winner's bracket final between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The winners of Thursday and Friday's games will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport later this month.
Delaware has only sent two teams to Williamsport: 2003 Naamans and 2013 Newark National.
You can watch Canal's game on Friday on ESPN.