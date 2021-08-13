Canal Little League was one strike away from the Little League World Series, but could not overcome a furious Toms River, New Jersey rally in a 6-3 loss in the Mid-Atlantic regional semifinal Friday night.
Playing in front of a national ESPN audience, Matt Rice broke the ice for Delaware in the first inning with an opposite field home run to right field.
Rice would double the advantage in the third with a two-out double to left that drove home Logan Waynick who had reached on an error.
It benefitted Brody Fleming, who escaped runners in scoring position in the first three innings to keep the New Jersey champions off the board.
After a 1-2-3 fourth, New Jersey loaded the bases with two outs in the 5th.
Manager Kristin Caldwell went to the mound, and could be heard on an ESPN microphone saying "Look at me, we're about to get out of this."
She would be right, as a grounder to shortstop Austin Collie followed, with his touch of second base ending the Toms River East rally.
That momentum carried to the bottom half of the inning, as Liam Fresconi's single was cashed in by a Logan Waynick 2-out RBI single, stretching the lead to 3-0.
Fleming reached his 85-pitch limit during New Jersey's first batter of the sixth inning, being forced to exit after pitching five innings with four hits allowed.
New Jersey's bats then came alive, getting a sacrifice fly, RBI single, three-run double and RBI single to take a 6-3 lead in the top of the 6th.
Delaware could not mount a rally in the 6th against New Jersey's Cole Garrison, who picked up his second victory against Canal in the tournament.
That first game loss sent Canal to the loser's bracket, where they won three elimination games to earn the spot for the trip to Williamsport.
After the game, Caldwell spoke about her message to her team that she's coached for four summers.
"I told them after, you guys won't even hear me right now, but I don't know if you ever will be, but I don't know if I've ever been a part of a better team than this one. Going back to when they were 8-years-old, kids that love baseball more, or work harder day-in, or day-out."
"We showed what we were on a pretty national stage, and I'm proud of that."
Canal missed out on joining the 2003 Naamans and 2013 Newark National teams who played at Williamsport. Their program has also reached the 2004 and 2017 Little League Softball World Series.
Two teams qualify from each region this year due to international teams not participating in this year's Little League tournament due to pandemic concerns.