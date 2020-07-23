New Castle County police said they made an arrest in connection with a reported rape in Canby Park on Monday morning, July 20, 2020.
The teenage victim told police she was walking in Canby Park near St. Elizabeth's High School around 6:40 a.m. when the suspect--later identified as 22-year-old Nijir Lee--approached her and began walking and talking with her.
He then pulled a weapon and assaulted her, police said.
Police said members of their Family Services Squad identified Lee as a suspect and arrested him on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, by the Special Investigations Squad without incident.
New Castle County Police Chief Colonel Vaughn Bond commended the victim for her assistance in the case.
“I am very sorry that the victim had to endure such a tragic event," said Vaughn. "The victim’s bravery during this encounter allowed our investigators to quickly identify and arrest this predator."
Lee is charged with rape, robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited. Lee is being held in lieu of $223,000 cash bond.