With yet another event being canceled due to the novel coronavirus, the Food Bank of Delaware is in line for 2,100 pounds of rice.
Rise Against Hunger had planned to pack 50,000 meals to send to kids in schools in developing countries said John Nanni with Rotary District 7630.
"These meals go to those schools. Parents know that their kid's going to get a meal, so they send them to school, and then Rise Against Hunger also sends people into that area to train the farmers in how to get better yield from their crops," Nanni told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show.
The cancellation meant 35,000 pounds of rice was just sitting in a Philadelphia warehouse, but Nanni said that's about to change.
"Our Rotary District here in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland is purchasing one of the pallets for $840 and is going to be distributing to the Food Bank of Delaware, and we're trying to raise money for additional pallets," said Nanni.
Nanni said it's a way to make a positive difference in the community at a time when food need has risen significantly due to record unemployment.