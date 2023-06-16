Members of Congress this week heard from constituents who survived life-threatening conditions, but often had to push very hard to get or afford treatment and medications.
Jan White of Newark was among the patients and caregivers who took part in the Patients Rising Now second "We the Patients Fly-In" in the nation's capital.
For White, her life changed dramatically in 2016.
"I am a proud survivor and thriver of stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma," White said. She was running a small business with her husband and was studying for her 4th-degree Black Belt at the time. In just a short time, she had to rely upon a walker.
Chemotherapy lasted six months, and was "fairly intense." But, White learned that she would have to keep two binders: one for tracking her condition and the other for the myriad of forms, bills, authorizations and other paperwork.
"There's the physician, there's the insurance companies, the hospitals, the pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical companies, the wholesalers... every single one of those elements impacts choices and impacts care for patients," White said. "I really think it needs to be looked at very holistically rather than silo-ing each one of those elements by themselves, because each one of those impacts the other."
Healthcare reform and frustration with the system are certainly not new topics. White said she got the impression during meetings with elected officials and their aides - including Senator Tom Carper - that "no one has thrown up their arms and given up."
Patients Rising Now advocates for more transparency, and steps that could reduce co-pays and prescription costs.
White summarized that there is a growing movement for "patient-centered care."
"If we can get more to that sort of place, I think everyone will be better served."