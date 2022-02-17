With China hosting the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing this year, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons said during a panel that now is the perfect time to shine a light on their human rights abuses and put the pressure on for accountability.
"The eyes of the world are on China, and while there's a significant effort to distract folks and to focus solely on the athletic competition, we can't ignore the tragic record of human rights abuses in China," said Coons on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. "Their ongoing abuse and genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, their suppression of democracy activism in Hong Kong, their repression of religious freedom in the nation of Tibet, and the ways in which they continue to use sophisticated technology for social and political control, both inside the People's Republic of China and exporting that technology and that control globally."
The Democratic senator from Delaware was joined by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis out of North Carolina, his co-chair on the Senate Human Rights Caucus, along with Turkish Muslim NBA star and activist Enes Kanter Freedom, China Director at Human Rights Watch-China Director Sophie Richardson, and Vice Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Nury Turkel
Coons said Pres. Joe Biden's diplomatic boycott of the games this year was the right move, but more "bipartisan, sustained, and coordinated" support for human rights--both at home and abroad--is necessary to bring about real change.
Steps to achieve that goal included passing a competitiveness bill to invest in the United States, and having American commerce look at its own relationships with China and make determination about what is necessary.
"American free enterprise can do a lot by looking at their supply chains, and by asking hard questions about how they're sourcing things--from cotton to strategic minerals to fuel sources," Coons said. "There's lots of places in the world where you can get valuable commodities only through the mistreatment of labor or the mistreatment or oppression of individuals. The mistreatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang is one of those prime examples where you ought to be asking, as a successful global company, about where your products are coming from and where your supply chains are."
With the America Invents Act in the Senate and now the America Competes Act still being tweaked, Tillis echoed Coons' calls for independence from the manufacturing needs provided by China.
"We're aiding and abetting the Chinese Communist Party with our heavy economic reliance," he said. "We need to diversify. And through that diversification, I think China would be more likely to be willing to come to the table and negotiate and or make progress in a meaningful and measurable way."
Both senators also recognized that, while criticizing China for its human rights abuses, United States has much work it must accomplish to better represent all people within its own borders.
"There have been tragic, unjust incidents throughout the United States in recent months and years--but also throughout our history--of anti-Asian bias, prejudice, and occasional violence," Coons said. "At the same time that we question or challenge human rights practices in China, we have to make sure that we, as a country, are not violating the human rights of Asian Americans, and we can't foment or give voice...to those who would act on anti-Asian American or Pacific Islander bias or prejudice."
Tillis agreed.
"There's no question that the United States has more work to do. And there's no question that some of the more recent events with Chinese Americans is absolutely unacceptable, and people should be held accountable and frankly, should go to prison," he said. "What I reject is this idea that there is some sort of equivalency between where we are in our history, and what more work we have to do, and where China is at this point in time, and how much work they have to do. I think it's very important to say we always want to get better, but they've got to get a lot better. We need to continue to put pressure on our society, but we've got to put maximum pressure on the Chinese Communist Party, because their behavior is absolutely unacceptable."
Freedom--who legally added the surname to Enes Kanter in celebration of becoming a U.S. citizen--said he had, for a long time, been outspoken against Turkey's dictatorship when he was challenged by a parent who'd brought a child to a photo opportunity event. He was asked how he justified, as a Muslim human rights activist, ignoring China's abuses of Uyghurs, a Muslim population being tortured and raped in Chinese concentration camps currently.
"I was very chilled myself. I cannot believe the last 10 years I was focusing on on the one dictatorship in Turkey. But from now on, I promised myself that I'm going to do whatever I can to bring awareness about all the human rights abuses around the world," Freedom said. "I've started to speak up about all the violations that had been done by a Chinese government. Unfortunately, when when you're playing in a league that's pretty much funded by Chinese government, is pretty much in China's pocket, unfortunately, you're going to have some bad consequences."
Everyone who joined the panel also wanted to make sure it was exceedingly clear that while they took issue with the practices of the Chinese government, that disappointment and anger did not extend to the Chinese people.
"Speaking out against China's actions can be misinterpreted as bias against the people of China. We have to distinguish between the Chinese Communist Party and the people of China, with whom we can and should have good relations, and for whom we should have a deep respect," Coons said. "Those Chinese Americans who have been harmed by excessive actions here in the United States, we need to make amends, and we need to make this right, and we need to be careful and balanced about our language and our actions."