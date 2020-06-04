A 12-year-old boy suffered puncture wounds to his leg after possibly being bitten by a shark in Cape Henlopen Thursday afternoon.
According to DNREC officials, the boy was in the water at Herring Point around 1 p.m. when the incident occurred. Initially reported as a shark bite, the appearance of the bite mark is being reviewed by state and fisheries experts to determine and confirm the origin.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Beebe Hospital for treatment.
Surfing and swimming are currently closed at the park. Swimmers are restricted to knee-deep waters around the Cape Henlopen bathhouse until further notice.
Officials said shark attacks are rare, with the only known bite at a Delaware State Park beach occurring in June 2014.