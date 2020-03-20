A school bus staffer who helps transport students in the Cape Henlopen School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to their superintendent.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Robert Fulton said a staff member associated with Bus 57 tested positive for the coronavirus.
That bus transports students to Cape Henlopen High School and Rehoboth Elementary.
According to the district, that staff member is self-isolating at home, with only mild symptoms.
Cape Henlopen, like all Delaware public and charter schools, will remain closed through at least next week under the order of Governor Carney.
The district says they will continue their deep cleaning and sanitizing of all buildings and buses.
As of 5 p.m. Friday night, there were 39 positive COVID-19 lab-confirmed results in Delaware, with 7 in Sussex County.