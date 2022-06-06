Cape Henlopen's Brogan Evick tossed a bases-loaded strikeout to preserve a 4-1 victory over Appoquinimink to win the 2022 DIAA Baseball Championship.
The game was tied 1-1 into the bottom of the 6th inning, when Austin Rhue scored on a wild pitch after leading off the frame with an infield single.
Pinch hitter Nick Cox came to the plate with Luke Crouch on first after a walk, and both scored when he launched a triple to the gap in left, scoring on an error-filled relay for the 4-1 lead.
Appo would not go quietly in their last at-bat. Wyatt Uhde singled to center, and then Owen Parrish reached on an error to chase Cape starter Josh Reinhold, who had reached his pitch limit.
Evick then entered the game, and after getting Hunter Hitchens to line to center, he walked Evan Bouldin to load the bases and bring the potential winning run to the plate.
A high fastball proved unhittable, and Cape Henlopen celebrated their second state title since 2018.
The ending came after a pitching duel between Cape's Reinhold and Appo's Aiden Deakins.
Deakins struck out 9 Cape batters in his 5 innings of 5-hit baseball, allowing just the one run.
Reinhold only struck out two Jaguars, but Cape played a clean game in the field until the 7th inning error.
The only early runs came on a 3rd inning RBI single by Cape's Brenn Scott, which was answered by a Chase Thomas sacrifice fly following Travis Peden's triple for Appo.
Rhue went 2-3 with a run scored for Cape, who ended the season on a 20-game winning streak.
Owen Parrish reached base three times for Appo.