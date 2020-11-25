Students in the Capital School District who were expecting to begin hybrid learning next week will have to wait until January, following a vote by their school board at an emergency meeting Wednesday evening.
Grades 5-12 were expected to switch from all-remote to having a choice of hybrid or remote on November 30, but a vote of the school board delayed that move into January. Instead, they will remain remote-only until January 4, 2021.
Grades Pre-K to 4 were already in a hybrid model, and they will continue with that plan, and Kent County Community School will resume face-to-face instruction on December 3 following cases of COVID-19 in its community.
Dover High School staff will teach from the classrooms, while middle school teachers will split their time between remote and in-person based on grades.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Henderson made the announcement on the district's website.
"As with all decisions during this pandemic, this one was not made lightly. Great thought and consideration was placed into the decision. As always, the Capital School District must continue to keep the safety of our students, families, and teachers at the forefront of our decision-making throughout this crisis."
Several Delaware districts have delayed or altered their hybrid openings as Delaware's percent-positive COVID rate has been hovering just below 6%. If it reaches 8%, Delaware's School Reopening Plan would send schools to a remote-only model.