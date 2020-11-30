Capital School District is reverting back to full remote learning plans effective immediately amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.
The decision comes after the latest data from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows Kent County has moved into the "red" in two out of three indicators used to determine school operations during the pandemic.
"For some time now the state has been in a 'minimal to moderate rating status' allowing each school district to choose which model they would apply based on local conditions within each school. This evening, Kent County’s indicators have risen to rating status of “significant community spread” in Kent County," said Capital's interim superintendent Dr. Sylvia Henderson, in a letter to the school community.
As a result, remote learning plans will be in place from December 1, 2020, through at least January 4, 2021. Meal delivery service will remain fully functional.
Educators can choose to work remotely or from their classrooms; other staff should continue to report to school buildings as offices remain open.
The decision primarily affects students in pre-K through fourth grades, who were under hybrid learning plans. Grades 5-12 were expected to switch from all-remote to a choice of either hybrid or remaining remote on November 30, 2020, but a school board vote delayed that move into January.
"We understand the concern this causes for all of our families and we want you to know that we are actively engaged with all appropriate state agencies. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," said Henderson.
Kent County entered the "Red" phase when its percent positive of tests averaged 8.3% last week, above the 8.0% threshold. New Castle and Sussex Counties remain below 8.0%.
Capital's decision goes against the advice on the state's reopening page, which says "DPH continues to advise districts and charters to follow the statewide school reopening status which currently indicates hybrid learning."
It's unclear whether Kent County's other districts will follow suit.
The letter was also posted on Capital's Facebook page: