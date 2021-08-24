Students in the Capital School District will revert to virtual classes during next month's Firefly Music Festival in Dover.
New Capital Superintendent Dr. Vilicia Cade made the announcement that affects September 23 and 24, while the four-day festival takes place at the Dover International Speedway's Woodlands.
"Please be prepared for your student to participate in live learning at home. Since our bus drivers are doing multiple routes and we anticipate traffic delays, we want to be proactive due to the Firefly concert."
This is the first time the Capital School District has missed in-class time due to the annual event that began in 2012.
Dr. Cade also announced that one of their bus contractors decided to not offer services in their district, an announcement that has affected other districts, including Appoquinimink.
Districts throughout Delaware, and the country, have been actively seeking more bus drivers, with some districts offering over $4,000 bonuses to get drivers behind wheels.
One result is start times in Capital have changed, with Dover High School beginning at 7:25, KCSILC at 7:30, Middle Schools at 8:10, KCCS at 8:30, and Elementary Schools at 8:45.
There is a Virtual Community Meet & Greet scheduled with Dr. Cade Wednesday night at 6 p.m.