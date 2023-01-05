Wilmington Police Department Captain Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year veteran of the force, has been named Police Chief and will replace Robert Tracy when Tracy starts as Police Commissioner of St. Louis next week.
"I am extremely pleased to appoint Wilfredo Campos as Wilmington’s new Chief of Police,” Mayor Mike Purzycki said. “His vast experience and leadership skills, as well as his decades-long knowledge and understanding of City neighborhoods and his interactions with City residents will serve him well as he takes command of an outstanding police department. Each day, the men and woman of the WPD demonstrate their commitment to public safety and the importance of serving the public with courage and integrity. I could not be happier for Chief Campos, his family and his many supporters throughout Wilmington who have encouraged him throughout his career.”
Campos grew up on the west side of the city , and is a graduate of McKean High School with a degree from Wilmington University. According to the city, he is the first person of Hispanic descent to serve as Wilmington Police Chief.
Captains Anthony Bowers and Matthew Hall have also been promoted as inspectors to become part of the department's leadership team.
“It is truly a blessing and an honor to have the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Wilmington in this new role as Police Chief and to be able to lead our brave and dedicated police officers and civilians that make up the Wilmington Department of Police family,” Campos said. “I thank my entire family, our many friends, current and former police officers, and all of the people who have provided support and guidance to me throughout the years to make this day possible.”
The mayor's office also released a statement from Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo in support of Campos becoming Police Chief.
“I want to thank Mayor Purzycki for reaching out to me during this transition period for the police department and seeking my thoughts on the department as a whole,” Congo said. “The Mayor made a good decision in appointing Chief Campos. City Council looks forward to collaborating with the new WPD police administration. We wish the new leadership well.”