Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Kent County.
Wednesday night at about 9:21 p.m., an eastbound driver on Willow Grove Road in the Camden-Wyoming area approached the intersection with Fivefoot Prong Lane, apparently at a high rate of speed. The car ran off the road on a slight curve, traveled about 300 feet, crashed into a tree and caught fire.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene. As of late Thursday the person who died had not been identified.
Willow Grove Road in the area was closed for about four hours because of the crash and investigation.
The DSP Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the deadly crash. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed it is asked to call 302-697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.