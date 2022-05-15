Alcohol was involved in a car-versus-moped crash that left the moped rider dead Saturday night.
So say Delaware State Police, who accuse 37-year-old Charles Entzminger of being under the influence when he drove his car into the moped's path at the Old Baltimore Pike/Aspen Drive intersection around 10 p.m. Saturday.
The moped rider, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital, where he died--police are withholding his name pending family notification.
Entzminger was charged with vehicular homicide, failure to yield and not having proper insurance in addition to the DUI count, and is being held at the Howard Young Prison.
The crash, which is still under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit, shut down Old Baltimore Pike between Walther and Salem Church Roads for roughly 3 hours.