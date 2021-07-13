Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Kirkwood on Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021, in which a car smashed into a house and end up overturned in the yard.

New Castle County paramedics, and firefighters from Christiana and surrounding area fire companies, responded to the wreck shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Howell School Road just west of Red Lion Road.

According to medics, the car ran off the roadway, plowed into the house and then overturned.

The driver was trapped in the wreckage for about twenty minutes then taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.