A Magnolia woman is charged with DUI after a crash in Rehoboth Beach involving her car and a Delaware State Police vehicle.
Angela Robinson was speeding as she drove northbound on Coastal Highway near Conquest Road early Saturday morning, police said.
Robinson rear-ended a marked police SUV, which ended up on the shoulder--the trooper who was driving was taken to Beebe Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Robinson's car came to rest in the median, and an investigation revealed Robinson was under the influence.
She was charged with vehicular assault, speeding and not having proof of insurance in addition to the DUI count, and was booked into the Baylor Women's Prison.