An Elkton man died after a vehicle hit him as he rode his bike in Newark Friday night.
Patrick Hulton, 30, was riding in the southbound lane of Salem Church Road near Adel Drive around 10:15 p.m. on February 18, 2022, when a vehicle came up from behind, and the driver tried to go around the bike, Delaware State Police said.
As the driver made his move, the bike veered left and the car hit it, throwing Hulton into the northbound travel lane.
The vehicle then ran off the road and hit a sign, went back onto the road, and crossed both lanes before hitting a tree.
Hulton was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The crash, which is still under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit, closed Salem Church Road between Old Baltimore Pike and Adel Drive for about three hours.