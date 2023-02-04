A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday.
The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said.
The car hit the SUV's passenger side, and as a result of the collision, the SUV's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car is hospitalized with unspecified injuries.
The New Linden Hill Road-Chadd Road intersection was shut down for roughly 4 hours after the accident, which is still under investigation by DSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit, and police are asking anyone who may have additional information about the crash to call Trooper B. Harris at 302.633.5014.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.