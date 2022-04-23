Two men are hospitalized after the car they were riding in was hit by a train in Newark early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the railroad crossing at West Main Street and New London Road around 2:15 a.m., and learned the car had been traveling southbound on New London Road when the driver turned right onto the train tracks and the car broke down, Newark police said.
The car's occupants got out shortly before an eastbound CSX train hit the car, but 2 occupants, both 20-year-old men, were close to the car when the train hit it.
One of the men is in critical condition with injuries to his head, arms and legs, and the other is in serious condition with arm and leg injuries.
Both men were taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
The accident is under investigation by Newark police.